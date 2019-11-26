Pioneer LG First Lady not sightless, needs help

By Chioma Onuegbu

AN Akwa Ibom State politician and philanthropist, Mr. Ezekiel Nya-Etok, has solicited the assistance of the state government and good-spirited citizens towards providing sanctuary for 107-year-old pioneer First Lady of local government administration in British West Africa, Mrs. Mbakwo Umoinyang.

Contrary to earlier report, Mrs. Umoinyang is not blind, but requires support to move about because of her age.

Nya-Etok, who organised a birthday party for the widow, said the centenarian’s late husband’s house in Ikot Obong Edong, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state has dilapidated, stressing that the widow’s neglect by same society she once served.

He said his decision to open an Access Bank account for her to encourage people to contribute towards providing her shelter and wheelchair.

