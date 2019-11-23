P&ID: EFCC re-arraigns British National, Nolan in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has re-arraigned James Nolan, a British National before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja on a 32-count amended charge bordering money laundering, tax evasion and failure to submit Value Added Tax returns.

The offences are contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16(2) (b) of the same Act.

The defendant was arraigned Thursday alongside two companies where he is director, Goidel Resources Limited and ICIL Limited; both firms were used for money laundering.

Nolan is linked to the controversial Process and Industrial Development gas processing contract. Indeed, he is said to be a director and signatory to the account of the company.

The EFCC had on October 21 docked Nolan and Adam Quin( who is still at large) on 16-count of money laundering to which the first defendant pleaded not guilty.

But at the resumed hearing today, November 21, the prosecuting counsel, Ekele Iheanacho informed the court of an amended charge he filed on November 20, and that the EFCC is replacing the former 16-count with the amended 32-count charge and urged the court to ask the defendants to enter their plea to the amended charge.

When the charges were read, the defendants pleaded, not guilty.

In view of the defendants’ plea, the trial commenced with the prosecution calling its first witness, A. Adewale, an account officer with Guaranty Bank.

He confirmed to the court that he was the account officer of P&ID Limited. He recalled identifying the promoters of P&ID LTD as Jadesola Awoyinfa and Adamu Usman as deduced from particulars of directors and account opening statement.

“The account was initiated on the 10th of August, 2006.”

During cross-examination, the prosecution witness told the court about the content of the statement he made to the EFCC when he was invited. The defence counsel applied to the court to tender the statement but the prosecution opposed the application.

Thereafter, Justice Abang adjourned the case until December 6, 2019, for ruling on the admissibility of the statement made by the first prosecution (EFCC) witness and continuation of trial.

Count one of the new charges read “that you, James Richard Nolan and Adam Quinn (at large) sometime in December 2013 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court,

“being Directors in Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI) aided the said company in failing to comply with the requirements of submitting to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment,

“a declaration of its activities as specified under Section 5 (1)(a) of the Money Laundering(Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended ) and punishable under section 16(2) (b) of the same Act.”

Count Seven of the charge reads, “that you, Goidel Resources Limited, sometimes in February 2016, at Abuja within the Abuja Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, being a Designated Non-Financial Institution (“DNFI”) failed to report in writing to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, a single lodgement of the sum of US$125,000 (one hundred and twenty five thousand United States Dollars) into your Account No. 0154696732 domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, as specified under section 10(1)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As amended) and you thereby committed an offence punishable under 16(2)(b) of the same Act.”

Count eight of the charge reads, “that you, ICIL LIMITED, sometime in September 2014, in Abuja within the Abuja Judicial Division of the Federal High Court being a Designated Non-Financial Institution (“DNFI”) failed to report in writing to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission a single lodgment of the sum of US$350,000.00 (three hundred and fifty thousand United States Dollars) into your account No. 0024024414 domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, as specified under Section 10(1)(b) of the Money Laundering(Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

