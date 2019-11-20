P&ID: Court rules on Briton’s bail variation plea Friday

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has picked Friday for ruling on the application for bail variation filed by a Briton, James Nolan, who is standing trial for alleged complicity in the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) gas supply and processing scam.

Justice Okon Abang, who disclosed this on Wednesday, also adjourned the Briton’s trial till November 21.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on October 21 arraigned Nolan and Adam Quinn (at large) on a 16-count charge of money laundering.

The defendants are directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI) and ICIL Limited respectively.

Justice Abang had on November 7 granted the Briton bail in the sum of N500 million.

The judge ordered that the defendant must produce a surety in like sum, who must be a Nigerian and a serving senator not facing criminal trial in any court in Nigeria.

Besides, he held that the proposed surety must submit a three years tax clearance certificate and sign an undertaking to always be present in court with the defendant throughout the duration of the trial.

“The senator must have a landed property fully developed in Maitama District of Abuja and fully certified by the FCDA.

”The surety must submit two passport photographs,” Justice Abang had ruled.

The judge also ordered the defendant to surrender all his international passports and mandated the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to confirm how many passports were issued to him within the last 20 years.

At the resumed trial on Wednesday, the EFCC’s counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, had told Justice Abang that since the matter was slated for trial, the anti-graft agency was ready to commence the trial.

The lawyer told the court that he was in court with two witnesses.

However, counsel to the defendant, Paul Erokoro, SAN, told the court that he was not prepared for the commencement of trial because he was denied access to his client.

Erokoro told the court that he had already briefed the prosecution about the difficulty he faced in preparing for the trial. (NAN)

