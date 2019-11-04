Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Illegal detention camp has been discovered in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The camp where scores of victims were rescued by the police was discovered at Olore mosque, Ojoo area of the city.

The victims looked emaciated which suggests they might been starved for several days. According to a source, an Islamic cleric who is believed to be in charge of the camp has been arrested.

It was gathered that the camp was discovered after a tip-off.

The number of the victims is yet to be ascertained but majority of them are men who looked so tired and weak.

Vanguard also observed that the victims looked so lean as their ribs and chest bones were visible.

Though the source said the cleric claimed he was rendering humanitarian service for the victims noting that they were mentally challenged, they suspected that there could be an ulterior motive.

ALSO READ:

He hinted that the suspect had been keeping the inmates for long.

The discovery of the victims attracted a mammoth crowd who wanted to catch a glimpse of the suspect and victims.

When Vanguard called the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, he said was on a convoy and that he would talk as soon as he had the opportunity.

Vanguard