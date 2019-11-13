Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Multiple millipedes take over suspected thief’s home in Akwa Ibom

On 10:44 amIn Newsby

… deliver a letter to the thief to return stolen items

An alleged thief who specializes in breaking and entering into people’s apartments to cart away their belongings was on Tuesday visited by multiple millipedes in his home.

It was gathered that the millipedes visited with a written letter which was directed to the thief to return all he stole within two days or he dies.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred at 240 Abak road after Ikot Okubo market in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State’s capital.

READ ALSO: Police rescue another boy kidnapped in Kano, arrest 3 suspects

The eyewitness, Kingsley Achugbu took to his Facebook timeline to narrate the experience.

He wrote:

“Happening Now: Beside 240 Abak road close to Uddy King filling station immediately after Ikot Okubo market, a young man that has been identified as thief  who specializes in breaking and entering into peoples apartment to Cart away their belongings, received strange matured millipede numbering more than 500 inside his house why some where within the walls and floor of his house outside parading round the compound. Attached is a copy of the latter in front of the house showing what he was alleged to have stolen and to be returned within two (2) days or he dies. Come see mystical power in action.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.