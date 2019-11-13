… deliver a letter to the thief to return stolen items

An alleged thief who specializes in breaking and entering into people’s apartments to cart away their belongings was on Tuesday visited by multiple millipedes in his home.

It was gathered that the millipedes visited with a written letter which was directed to the thief to return all he stole within two days or he dies.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred at 240 Abak road after Ikot Okubo market in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State’s capital.

The eyewitness, Kingsley Achugbu took to his Facebook timeline to narrate the experience.

He wrote:

“Happening Now: Beside 240 Abak road close to Uddy King filling station immediately after Ikot Okubo market, a young man that has been identified as thief who specializes in breaking and entering into peoples apartment to Cart away their belongings, received strange matured millipede numbering more than 500 inside his house why some where within the walls and floor of his house outside parading round the compound. Attached is a copy of the latter in front of the house showing what he was alleged to have stolen and to be returned within two (2) days or he dies. Come see mystical power in action.”

