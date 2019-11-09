Breaking News
PHOTOS: Fallen fuel tanker spills content along MM2 Road as gridlock builds 

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A fuel tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of aviation fuel has fallen outward Local Airport, MM2 road, Ikeja and presently spilling its content on the road.

The area, AP Bus Stop inward local airport has been cordoned off by emergency responders. Efforts in progress to avert disaster.

The fallen tanker incident happened at about 3pm, Saturday.

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service at the location to ensure safety and prevent possible fire outbreak.

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, and Rapid Response Squad, RRS, also on ground.

The incident has led to terrible gridlock along Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, Ikeja, and environs.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

