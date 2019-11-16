Breaking News
Photo: Yayaha Bello votes in Kogi election

Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has cast his vote in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.  The governor voted at Agaza/Ahachi Okene ward 07 polling unit 11 at 8.44 a.m.

The governor, who voted alongside his wife, is representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi election.
Governor Bello casting his vote at Agaza Okeneba ward; Photo: Gbemiga Olamikan

 

 

