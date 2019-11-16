A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has cast his vote in Saturday’s governorship election in the state. The governor voted at Agaza/Ahachi Okene ward 07 polling unit 11 at 8.44 a.m.
The governor, who voted alongside his wife, is representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi election.
