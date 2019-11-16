Photo: PDP candidate Sen Douye Diri casts his vote despite flooding

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Douye Diri and his wife Gloria have cast their vote in Sampou Community of Kolokuma /Opokuma Local Government Area.
Sen Diri voted at exactly 10:36 am at Polling Unit 4 Ward 6, while his wife voted a few minutes later at Polling Unit 3, Ward 6.
Our reporter, reports that voting was delayed and started around 10:am due to the flood which has cut off part of the community making access to the community difficult.
Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had since arrived the community with all materials as at 8:am but could not access the polling units. INEC officials, observers, and journalists had to be conveyed by canoes to the polling units in Isampou and Kalama Communities.