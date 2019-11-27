Philanthropist Prince Nwoko bags Man of the year Award

Philanthropist cum politician, Prince Ned Nwoko has yet again added another feather to his numerous feathers as he bagged ‘Man of the Year Award 2019’

The hubby to screen goddess, Regina Daniels was honoured by the Publisher and Producer of the Prime Excellence Award, Akintunde Akinpelu.

The award which is coming barely one week after the astute business mogul through his Prince Ned Nwoko’s Foundation staged its third Golf tournament last Saturday, November 3rd, 2019 at the Royal Golf Course in Delta.

The multi-million Naira project we gathered was part of his contribution to sports development in the country and lots of prizes were won at the one-day event.

Organizers of the award said they are impressed and touched by the billionaire’s desires to always reach out to needy and help in changing the lives of Nigerian youth for the better.

The awardee, on his part, commended the publisher for finding him worthy for the recognition even as he promised to continue to impact more lives.

He said: “It is always an inspiration to receive any award no matter how significant they are. Award of this nature shows that the people are watching you and impressed with one’s contributions. Am most grateful”.

