Pharmacists Council seals 577 patent medicine shops in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

The Director of Inspection and Monitoring in PCN, Mrs. Anthonia Aruya said in Awka that a total of 779 outlets were visited during the inspection exercise, comprising 191 pharmacies and 500 patent medicine shops, adding that the exercise was geared towards streamlining the drug distribution value chain to promote the provision of safe, effective and quality medicines.

READ ALSO : Pharmacist wins Face of CandyCity beauty pageant

According to Anya, the sealed premises include 96 pharmacies and 481 patent medicine shops, while 19 were issued compliance directives for various offences, ranging from poor handling of controlled substances, sale and dispensing of ethical/prescription drugs without the supervision of a pharmacist, unhygienic environment and poor documentation, among others.

Anya said: “The Pharmacist Council of Nigeria, along with other regulatory agencies, is in the process of relocating all open drug markets to coordinated wholesale centers where they will be properly regulated by the PCN and National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.”

She explained that the council was in Anambra State in continuation of its activities aimed at sanitizing the system and providing better pharmaceutical services delivery to the people of the state and the nation at large,

She warned that premises seeking to be registered for the reason of providing pharmaceutical services must be inspected to ensure that they adhere to the principles of good pharmacy practices (GPP) that met the minimum acceptable standards of practice.

Aruya added that licences were normally issued to stakeholders based on their training, noting that medicines, if not properly handled or administered, could be injurious to the end user.

She also warned that that premises found selling and dispensing without approval, or selling above their scope of operation such as dispensing ethical products without the presence of a Superintendent Pharmacist, or handling of controlled medicines by non pharmacist, was violating the law and would therefore be sanctioned.