Pharmacist wins Face of CandyCity beauty pageant

By Rita Chioma

A pharmacist, Odinachi Chiji-Okoye has emerged the winner of the 6th Face of CandyCity beauty pageant. The graduate of pharmacy from Madonna university beat forty other contestants at the well organized event which held at the Astoria Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

“Actually, it feels so great! This is my first ever pageant and emerging winner is like a check in my checklist. It feels super amazing”, says Odinachi when announced as the winner.

“To be honest, there was competition and a lot of beautiful girls that would definitely keep you on your toes!: I tried my best and I hoped to At least be the top 3. God willing I won”

Odinachi revealed that she has been following the pageant on social media since 2016 but only decided to give it a try this year.

“I have known about Face of CandyCity for 3 years now since 2016, and I follow the brand on Instagram, I got the memo from Instagram and I decided to register”.

Speaking on her next moves after winning the competition she said; “I will definitely focus on pushing my brand out there and focus on achieving some of the humanitarian activities I set out to do with this title as a back up. I’m hopeful for the year ahead and the future, while I work hard as Queen”.

After the parades, judges, namely Malam Africa, CEO FEMI VILLA, Nelson and ABRAHAM RAPHAEL CEO House Of Abiraph scored Odinachi Chiji-Okoye as the winner.

The CEO Face of CandyCity, Ofoma Divine said everyone is a winner not withstanding who wears the grown. He urged the new queen to be a good ambassador of the pageant.

Other queens who emerged includes Face of Candycity Universe, – Deborah Inyang, Face of Candycity Nigeria – Chidera John, Face of Candycity Tourism, Marina Ikoroha, Face of Candycity Personality, – Victoria Wopara, Face of Candycity Culture,- Ijeoma Okonkwo and Face of Candycity Top model – Anita Nwawene.

Vanguard