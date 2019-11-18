Petrol tanker kills 8 persons, crushes many vehicles in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Eight persons have been confirmed dead on Monday in Felele, Lokoja metropolis of Kogi State following a morning road accident by a petrol Tanker who collided with other vehicles.

Many vehicles including Keke Napep (tricycle) were also burnt as a result of the fire that emanated from the accident while many people were also injured.

Vanguard reporter who visited the scene gathered that the petrol landing truck collided with the vehicles and Keke Naped on his part, spilled its content on most of the vehicles which led to fire outbreak.

Confirming the accident, Sector Commander, Emmanuel Abe said, “The accident occurred around 08:50 on Monday morning involving a WHITE COLOUR Petrol laden tanker with plate number JEG141XA DAF which ran into four Tricycles, two motorcycles, three Cars and a bus.

“Seventeen persons were involved, 8 died while seven others had been taken to Federal Medical Centre and Specialist Hospital, LOKOJA.”

However, men of the Fire Service were able to reach the scene to put off the fire before it could do more damages.

Pic: Scene of the accident at the Felele, LOKOJA – Abuja expressway on Monday. Picture by Boluwaji Obahopo.

