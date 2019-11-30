Per Mertesacker to assist Arsenal new coach, Ljungberg

Arsenal academy manager and former captain, Per Mertesacker will work alongside interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg on a short-term basis.

Mertesacker will join Ljungberg in the dugout at Carrow Road for the Premier League trip to face Norwich on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The German World Cup winner made 221 appearances for Arsenal between 2011-18 before he retired at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Arsenal host Brighton at the Emirates on Thursday, before they travel to face West Ham at the London Stadium next Monday, live on Sky Sports.

Ljungberg, former Arsenal midfielder and member of ‘The Invincibles’, is understood to be a contender to replace Emery as permanent Gunners boss, but the Swede has no immediate designs on targeting the job.

“For me it’s about the team and the club,” Ljungberg told Sky Sports News.

“I’m trying to concentrate on the game tomorrow. We’ll try to win that as hard as we can and if there are a few other games, we’ll see.

“But that’s what I look at, the other stuff is totally irrelevant.”

Ljungberg has revealed no timescale has been set for his spell as Emery’s temporary replacement.

“No, no indication of how long or how short. They just said concentrate on your next game do as well as you can,” he said.

When asked if he wants to become a manager, Ljungberg replied: “We’ll see in the future.

“At the moment I’m learning the trade. This is a big responsibility and the moment I’m just taking it game by game.”

