Penis Captivus: Myth or fact, can penis get stuck in the vagina?

Obtainable fact to mark Worlds Men Day

By Lawal Fadekemi

It sure sounds like a myth
Penis stuck in the vagina!
I assure you, it is a very rare but quite possible that during sexual intercourse
It is very possible for a penis to get stuck inside a vagina during the act, even without the help from ‘Village people’.
muscles of the vagina clamp down on the penis more firmly than usual, making it impossible for the penis to withdraw freely from the vagina
In the event of occurrence, parties should not panic. After orgasm, contracted vagina muscles will begin to relax and blood flows out of the penis , making it easy for the former to pull out easily
Parties can expect to be stuck together for a few seconds. Staying calm and letting the muscles relax will help you unhook from each other
It is common with dogs, during the breeding

Typical vaginal contractions may be pleasurable for the man, increased pressure around the penis may intensify sensations. However, pleasing pressure may not be pleasant enough to overrule the worry about the predicament. It is unlikely to hurt either party.

Don’t panic, it is a very rare occurrence, most couples will never experience it.

