Pediatrics HIV: Group on Orphans urges rise in PMTCT

The Association for Orphans and Vulnerable Children in Nigeria has called for the scaling up of Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) to save children from HIV.

Mr. Marcus Williams, National Coordinator of the Association told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that prevention of mother-to-child transmission was fundamental in securing the future.

Williams said that much awareness needed to be done at the community level especially with traditional birth attendants.

According to him, many pregnant women patronise traditional birth attendants at the community level for delivery.

The National Coordinator who restated the need for prevention of mother-to-child transmission, called for adolescent mothers to identify HIV issues around young women.

“Husbands of pregnant women should be adequately sensitised to supporting their pregnant wives in preventing pediatric HIV infection through holistic support,” he said.

Williams said that post-delivery response was also important in preventing neonatal morbidity and mortality, especially at the community levels.

Traditional birth attendants ought to be sensitised to the imperatives of HIV tests before birth so as to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

vanguard