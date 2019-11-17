PDP should not attempt to cause violence in Kogi State — APC

The Bello/Onoja Governorship Campaign Council has called on the People’s Democratic Party. PDP, to shelve its plans of causing violence and spreading falsehood, urging the opposition party to await the conclusion of the entire process that has been “free, fair and peaceful”.

According to a press statement signed by the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Campaign Council, Kingsley Fanwo, he said;

“We have a credible intelligence that the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has directed the National Publicity Secretary Of the Party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan to quickly address a press conference to condemn an ongoing process that has been adjudged free, fair, credible and peaceful just because they are seeing the handwriting of people’s rejection on the wall.

READ ALSO:

“The pockets of crisis during the election were caused by the stand of the people against the rigging machinations of the PDP. Mr Ologbondiyan was caught in the same plan as he has been alleged to have carried ballot boxes and papers to his private residence, a situation that was staunchly resisted by the people of his Ward who insisted on the power of the ballot.

“How will such a person garner enough moral strength to address a press conference to condemn a largely credible process? He and other PDP leaders should accept the verdict of the people and clean their names in the face of heavy accusations against them.

“We commend the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies for their excellent performance in ensuring fair conduct.

“To the PDP, they should prepare for future elections with seriousness and stop claiming ‘danger to democracy’ when things don’t go their way. We also congratulate Kogites for coming out enmasse on Saturday to elect their next Governor”.

VANGUARD