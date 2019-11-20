PDP Senate Caucus, Senate Disagree on Kogi, Bayelsa Elections

PDP Senators call for cancellation, condemn killing of PDP Kogi Woman leader

Urge Buhari to direct the IGP to fish out the killer of the Woman leader

If anyone has grievances, they know what to do, Senate Spokesperson

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate and the opposition caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Senate yesterday disagreed on last Saturday Bayelsa and Kogi States gubernatorial elections.

While the PDP Senators called for alright cancellation of the Elections, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, All Progressives Congress, APC, Nasarawa South said that if anyone has grievances, they know what to do.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South who called for the cancellation of the Elections, however condemned in very strong terms, condemned the gruesome murder of the woman leader, Engineer Musa Wada/ Aro Campaign Council, Mrs Acheju Abuh.

The PDP Senators have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Muhammed Adamu and other security agencies to as a matter of urgency, fish out the killers of the woman leader whose only offense was that she was the Woman Leader of PDP in that particular environment.

Abaribe was flanked at the break briefing by the Senate Minoritu Whip, Senator Philip Aduda, PDP, FCT; deputy Minority Whip, Senator Yau Sabi, PDP, Zamfara North and Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, PDP, Edo South.

Abaribe said, “We totally reject the pronouncement after the elections made by the INEC and we are very worried about the trend what happened during those elections.

“The outright intimidation, the killings of Nigerian citizens all in the name of some people to be able to win an election and more so, the connivance of the security agencies with the different groupings of the APC to perpetuate a heist on Nigerians. We know that the results that were announced weren’t a true reflection of what happened in the field.

“We are much more concerned with the fact that it seems that all the gains made by the PDP in all our period of democracy starting in 1999 seems to have been eroded by what happened from the elections starting with Osun, culminating in last weekend’s elections.

“But we are further pained by the fact that the PDP Woman Leader, Mrs Salome Abuh after the declaration of results and the purported winning of the governor of Kogi state, APC hoodlums still chased her to her house, poured petrol on her and hacked her and burnt her to death, in the clear view of security agents.

“For the mere fact that she is an opposition leader and a woman at that.

“Our problem isn’t the fact that people can seek to vie for election but our problem is that if you are in opposition and you are singled out to be murdered, then it tells us that what we are going to see coming will be very, very dangerous for Nigerians, if this isn’t curbed immediately and now.

“So, we are taking this opportunity to call on Mr. President to direct the IGP and other security agencies to immediately fish out the killers of this poor lady, whose only offense is that she is the Woman Leader of PDP in that particular environment.

“Because what it tells us is that the rest of us who are in opposition are no longer safe.

What it also tells us is that anybody who seeks to win an election, can go ahead , commit murder and mayhem and so long as you belong to the APC you will be let to go. We hear that the police are launching an investigation as usual but this is something that we don’t want to be swept under the carpet because it involves life.

“A lot of people, Senator Dino Melaye has spoken with me and he also told me that his nephew and other people were killed in the same election, in the same Kogi state.

“And so, we ask ourselves, when you get to power on the ashes and on the bones of all these people that you have killed, God is also there watching you, especially for the governor of Kogi state, because we can’t continue to condone this.

“If we leave the matter to continue this way, we don’t know what will happen in 2023. So we call on the government of the day, to match their words with actions. Let us see that some people have been arrested and tried for this murder.

We also want to say, for the INEC all that we have seen on all the elections going on up to this moment is a steady decline in the efficacy of our elections.

“I don’t know how INEC can accept the figures that came out of those elections. We have been in touch with our colleagues everywhere, both in Bayelsa and Kogi state and they have reassured us that whatever we saw as results were nothing but fiction, something written somewhere, they brought it to announce and then declared winners. So the caucus of the PDP in the Senate will want to tell you that we are totally resolve to confront this anomaly in our election management in Nigeria.”

On the electoral act, Abaribe said, “I can tell you that it wasn’t the fault of the national assembly that those bills were returned and of course, we have also seen bills being signed in Nigeria, a few days before their elections. It has also happened.

“Of course, we didn’t accept the reasons for the decline in assent to those bills and the reason given which of course we don’t accept has also shown itself today. Because if those bills were signed, I don’t think what happened in Kogi where number of votes in a local government was more than the number of PVCs and INEC still accepted the results.

“That will tell you reason why we need the bill and we are going to do everything to do our own job which is to do the legislation and pass it along to the president for assent. It will bow be his responsibility to listen to the yearnings of Nigerians for credible election, because all we want is a credible election. We want people elected on the basis of their performance and campaigns and let it be that the votes will count.”

When asked to speak on Bayelsa and Kogi Elections, Senate Spokesperson, Akwashiki said, “I don’t think it will be right for the Senate to say anything about the election in Kogi or Bayelsa states. Nigeria is not a lawless country and we must obey it.

“The electoral act has spelt out everything that there should be primaries between aspirants in political parties so a candidate will emerge.

“After the primaries, INEC will set aside a day to general election. Based on the electoral act, the elections have come and gone. If anyone has any grievances, they know what to do.

“I am here today because the former spokesman of the Senate, appeal court said this and I said itnhere last week that we sympathise with him and there is nothing we can do. He is an APC member like me. Today the man has been sacked. That position has been given to PDP, a woman PDP from his senatorial zone. Now today she is sitting on his seat and we didn’t ask question. We take it in good faith.”