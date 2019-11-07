PDP Reps caucus crisis: Ranking members step in to resolve minority leadership tussle

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Ranking Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the House of Representatives have initiated moves to resolve the face off between some of its colleagues embroiled in the minority leadership struggle.

The struggle revolves around Honorubles Kingsley Chinda from Rivers State and Ndudi Elumelu from Delta State.

The House on Wednesday took a decision to investigate the matter.

But Chinda in a chat with Vanguard said that he had nothing to do with the minority caucus of the house but the PDP caucus.

He said that minority caucus was not the same as PDP, stating that every other political party in the House has their caucuses.

But lawmakers loyal to Elumelu avered that as the minority leader of the House, he is automatically the leader of the PDP caucus as well.

The matter had subsequently generated a controversy and embarrassment to the party.

To douse the tension, the ranking PDP members have reached out to the parties in the dispute, asking them to maintain the status quo so as to resolve the issue in the best interest of the party and the caucus.

According to a member of the mediation move, who spoke on condition of anonymity yesterday, the concerned members have also reached out to the House leadership, buying time to end the leadership imbroglio.

“I can confidently, tell you that concerned ranking PDP House caucus members have waded into the crisis over the composition of the minority leadership.

“We are embarking on this mediation in the interest of our great party, the PDP and of course, trying to protect the integrity of the House and the opposition.

“The ranking members have reached out to the contending camps and the House leadership to give us the opportunity to mediate the crisis and find an amicable outcome.

“We are hopeful that our intervention will yield the desired outcome and bring an end to this crisis, so the caucus can forge ahead as one indivisible family and the House can focus on the business of legislation.

“Therefore, we enjoin our colleagues to embrace the path of peace and join the efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution to the intractable leadership crisis,” the lawmaker said.