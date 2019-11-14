By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has been challenged to account for the sum of money collected during the 2019 general elections for the purpose of purchasing nomination forms.

A group under the aegis of Youth Coalition for the Survival of Peoples Democratic Party threw the challenge at a press conference in Kano on Thursday.

The National Coordinator of the Coalition, Mr Salisu M Muhammed, disclosed that the leadership of the party had failed to hold national executive council, NEC, meeting to review the issues affecting the party since the 2019 elections.

ALSO READ:

The collation of youth also accused the leadership of the party of being inactive, stating that the party is facing serious challenges of leadership crisis following its failure to give account on all its finances and other issues surrounding the party after the 2019 elections.

According to him, “We are demanding on the PDP leadership to as a matter of urgency convene a National Executive Council meeting and resolve the challenges facing our party in the aftermath of the 2019 elections.

“We are also challenging the party to explain to us the whereabouts of the money collected for the purchase of forms from the aspirants.”

Speaking further on the financial issues of the party, he said: “Actually, we don’t know how the PDP leadership spent the money for the purchase of forms; we are challenging them for a necessary explanation.

“The collation of youths will not fold its arms and allow this to continue. We are demanding an immediate explanation of how the money was spent.

“It is discouraging to note that the position of Deputy National Chairman, North, of the party is still vacant since the former official decamped to an opposition party.

“There is an urgent need to fill in the vacant position which is already allocated to Bauchi zone, but the leadership nonchalant attitudes denied the people of the zone to have replacement’.

“We do not have representation in the party leadership. We are appealing to party stakeholders to call the leadership to order and convene the NEC meeting whereby issues affecting the party will be discussed to find lasting solutions to some of the challenges bedevilling the party,” he stated.

Muhammed said with the current happenings in the party, the PDP’s hope of bouncing back in 2023 will be difficult with the calibre of people steering its leadership.

He warned that with the existing calibre of people in the party leadership, they will only lead the party into failure if the leadership is not called to order.

Vanguard