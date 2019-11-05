PDP campaign council passes vote of no confidence on Kogi CP

Orders his removal

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in Kogi State has passed a vote of no confidence on the State Police Commissioner, Busari Hakeem, and asked for his removal before the November 16 governorship election.

Deputy Director Public Communication of the Council, Austin Okai Usman, explained that the council noted with serious concern that the activities of the state police command under the current CP, has reduced the contest of November 16, a battle between the Police and PDP.

He alleged that “this is a clear indication that virtually all government officials in Kogi and top APC members, were been protected and at the same time using the state police commissioner’s men to chase, harass, intimidate and threaten their members across the state.”

Usman stated that the PDP said the police hierarchy under the CP lacked the partial stance to supervise and monitor the November 16 election, while urging the IG to urgently effect his removal without further delay, to avoid break down of law and order in the state

The Deputy Director also expressed serious reservation on the continuous detention of DCP Ejeh Suleiman Abutu from his residence.

“PDP also appealed to the IG to without further delay remove the Police Commissioner in the interest of fair play, the security of lives and properties and to avoid reprisal attacks from any side of the political divide.”

According to the council, “it has also been informed of the plans by the state government to enlist and incorporate other security operatives on a special operation, into the unholy desire to retain power at all costs, by November 16 election.

“We urge Major General Adewale Ogunkale, to closely monitor the activities of his men, so as to insulate them from the ongoing infiltration of security agents by the state government.”

Vanguard