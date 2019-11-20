Patoranking, Banky W, others celebrate Burna boy’s Grammys’ nomination

By Syvester Kwentua

Success surely has so many friends; Burna boy, Nigeria’s rave of the moment seems to be experiencing just that at the moment, as a lot of fans and celebrities alike, celebrate him on his Grammy award nomination.

In a recently released list on Grammys.com website, Burna’s African Giant album was nominated for ‘Best World Music category.’

The nomination is for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

Nominated in the same category with Burna Boy is Altin Gün (GECE); Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley (WHAT HEAT); Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet (FANM D’AYITI) and Angelique Kidjo (CELIA).

However, as soon as the news broke out on his nomination, his colleagues in the music industry went on Twitter to celebrate him.

@Banky Wellington tweeted “Our African giant has been nominated for a Grammy!!! Congratulations to Burnaboy, his mum and the entire team. Amazing and well deserved. Anything is possible with a littlr bit of Faith and a lot of hard work. So so happy for you”

@patoranking tweeted “Huge congrats @Burna boy. Go bring it home”

@deejayneptune tweeted “ Congrats @Burnaboy on your Grammy award nomination…I pray you bring it home #AfricanGiant.

Congratulation Burna boy on another international recognition.

Vanguard