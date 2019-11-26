Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Ministry: Lima Awards Reflect A Stratospheric Rise To Glory

The power and passion that the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry (LMAM) artists exude for the mission they have in this world is beyond inspiring. They have supernatural abilities to communicate the message of Christ Embassy Church. These messages are communicated directly from the Man of God, Reverend Dr. Chris Oyakhilome.

The amazing artists whose songs were honored at LIMA 2019

Since its inception, the LIMA Awards have become a night to celebrate the best gospel music talents in the world. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome recognizes and appreciates the unbelievable talents of these creative musical ministers. There use of music and artistry permeates the souls of the listeners. LIMA is a celebration and recognition of outstanding achievements in spreading the Gospel.

Beautiful beginnings

It all began in 2016 which was the ‘Year of Spreading’ . “The unstoppable spreading of our messages around the world” of the LIMA artists meant more souls won. From here the world felt” an unstoppable increase in all directions.”

The very first LoveWorld International Music and Arts Awards (LIMA), took place in the year 2016 and was certainly one of the most praised and well-loved events of the year. The carefully guided talents of the LMAM artists thrilled the audiences with music, song, dance and spoken word performances. The 2016 ceremony left a profound impression on all who witnessed its glory. There was momentum as the audience was “energized for the year to come.”

Many awards were given out that night including the ‘Songwriter of the Decade’ award, which was won by internationally acclaimed gospel artist, Sinach . Her song ‘Spreading on Every Side’ reflected the majesty of the year. ‘The Word is working mightily in me, Overtaking in all directions. Grace and favor is working for me. My increase cannot be stopped.’

Other notable winners were for ‘Most Innovative Music Video’ was given to ‘Green Lights’ by CSO. The ‘Collaboration of the Year’ was “We Triumph” by Peeyuu and Sophia. Ada, Eben and Israel Strong won prizes for their songwriting genius. As reflected in the words of Pastor Chris “the growth and dominion of the Word in you and your circumstances.” So the power of these songwriters was recognized as the ‘Year of Spreading’ set to expand and extend the word of God to all corners of the globe.

Dramatic development

What followed was the ‘Year of Flourishing.’ When Pastor Chris heralded in 2017 with the explanation that “one of the features of flourishing is spreading.” Which means the spreading continues. “Not just attainment but significant attainment.” His LMAM stars were going to achieve the “news-making attainment'” with a sensational LIMA Awards Show.

2017 winner of Song of the Year-Martin PK looks joyful

If the aim was to recognize and celebrate excellent Christian music and musicians, as well as individuals and groups who perform creative arts, such as spoken word artists, dancers, comedians then LIMA 2017 exceeded expectations.

Zoe was awarded the prize for ‘Best Spoken Word Artist’ and Sophie was given the prize in the junior category. The best media team was ‘Carel Films’. Inner-City Kids won the ‘Best Dance Act/Drama Performance’ and Bold Five was the ‘Most Effective Dance Group Of The Year.’ All areas of creative ministry were honored at the LIMA awards of 2017.

TSharp with ‘My Identity’ was ‘Theme Song of The Year’ with the lyrics “Hallelujah I flourish everyday Hallelujah I know who I am Luxuriant growth Significant attainment Persistent productivity.” It seemed to capture the mood and reflect the idea of the year. Pastor Chris prophesized that “So mightily grew the word of God and prevailed” as more amazing artists emerged. Testimony Jaga was awarded the “Best New Artist” of 2017.

Leading lights of the gospel music scene

Then in 2018 when Pastor Chris said “You’re going to see the unexpected. You’re about to see the unimaginable,” he saw that LIMA 2018 was “the most successful to date.” He was talking about the success of Christ Embassy while highlighting the accomplishments of the members of Believers LoveWorld in the ‘Year of the Supernatural’.

According to Pastor Chris, the church reached new heights with the distribution of over 1.3 billion copies of ‘Rhapsody of Realities’ in the year 2018. This book is a light that guides Christians to an understanding of the Gospel. Pastor Chris said that in 2018 they doubled the worldwide distribution. A truly supernatural feat.

The song ‘Holy Spirit’ by CSO won two awards. It was ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Worship Song of the Year’. There were mesmerizing and outstanding performances at LIMA 2018. Testimony Jaga continued to wow audiences with innovative ministries and his performance of his award-winning song ‘Jehovah’ lit the way for LIMA 2019.

Anticipating happenings beyond expectation

Testimony Jaga and his Street Gospel Crew pick up an award after an amazing ministry at LIMA 2019

As 2019 is the Year of Lights, we can reflect on Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s sermon at the inception of the year. “There are different kinds of lights…Light is for illumination, this produces clarity and refinement, innovation, sound judgment.” The different LMAM stars produced a show that was ‘hotter than fire’ . These leading lights of the music ministry are showing us the way to glory and the greatness of God’s Kingdom.

The profoundly moving ministering of Sinach as she accepted her prize for the Song of the Year came as she was able to give blessing to a delegation from Korea. The words of her song ‘Overflow’ had a life-changing impact on those who heard it.

The LMAM artists are committed to spreading the Gospel as they have learned it through the teaching of a loving Father in Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. He encourages us all to finish strong and with the news that his teachings are available in Arabic an unprecedented number of people will be impacted and have their lives changed. LoveWorld and Christ Embassy Church are heading for amazing things in 2020. Pastor Chris has us excited for LIMA 2020 already.