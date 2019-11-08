Parties, candidates sign peace accord

We ‘re ready – Prof Yakubu, INEC chairman

Police to deploy 32,000 personnel – IGP

By Emem Idio

CHAIRMEN of 45 political parties, who fielded candidates for the Bayelsa State governorship election and their standard bearers have signed a peace accord.

The peace agreement was signed, yesterday, in the presence of the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty King Alfred Diete-Spiff, and other stakeholders, in Yenagoa.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Douye Diri and the Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Degi Eremienyon were among candidates who signed the Peace Accord.

In his remarks at the stakeholders consultative meeting, Prof Yakubu, reiterated the commitment of the commission to organise a free, fair and credible election, emphasizing that all non-sensitive materials have been delivered to the state while sensitive materials in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, would be delivered to the state, this weekend.

He said: “INEC is ready for the elections in Bayelsa State. The Commission has delivered all non- sensitive materials to our office in Yenagoa long ago, they have been sorted out, categorized and batched, ready to be delivered to the Local Government Areas, Wards, and polling units.

“The sensitive materials are also ready and the CBN is delivering them to Bayelsa State by this weekend. The normal process of inspection and distribution within the state will be done in the presence of party agents, security agencies, observers and media. The smart card readers have been configured and delivered alongside with the sensitive materials.

“Let me also reiterate that voter inducement in all forms, including vote-buying at polling units is a violation of the law. The ban on the use of mobile phones and other photographic devices in the voting cubicles is still in force and will be strictly enforced and monitored..”

In his remarks, IGP Adamu assured that as a stand alone election, all the nooks and crannies of the state would be covered, disclosing that the police will deploy no fewer than 32,000 personnel so that no part of the state is left uncovered.

He warned against any form of transaction at the polling units, saying that vote buying and selling will not be allowed, and anyone caught will be arrested and prosecuted.

Vanguard