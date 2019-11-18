Panic in Osun community as 84 years old woman found slaughtered

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Oke-Aree community in Iree, Osun State was in the panic mood as an 84-year-old woman, Janet Ebo was found slaughtered in her one-room apartment late hours on Sunday.

The incident which occurred at Afunsho compound along Dam area, Oke-Aree, in Iree, Boripe Local Government Area of the state, threw residents into confusion querying the sanity of the person who could have committed the dastard act.

It was gathered that the old woman, who was leaving with a student in the house had dinner prepared for her by the student before the latter left the house to charge his phone because of power failure.

An eye witness report disclosed that when the student returned home later in the night, he knocked on the woman’s door but could not get a response.

After several attempts to get her to open the door failed, he opened it forcefully and found the old woman in the pool of her blood, having been slaughtered in the room.

The student was said to have raised alarm attracting the attention of neighbours to the incident leading to confusion as to who sneaked into the room.

As at the time of filing this report, the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige had visited the scene, but no arrest was made.

When contacted for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer, Folashade Odoro disclosed that the matter was reported to the police early hour on Monday, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige has visited the scene.

She maintained that the commissioner has ordered an investigation into the circumstances of the death of the woman, saying perpetrators would be brought to justice.

vanguard