Panic as Ekiti Varsity moves to disengage 500 Staff

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-Currently there is palpable fear in Ekiti State University(EKSU), Ado Ekiti, as the school management has allegedly perfected plans to sack about 500 staff of the institution employed by the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the school.

The affected staff according to our sources were only those employed by the former Chancellor, Prof Samuel Oye Bandele during his tenure.

Also, there were allegations that some professors, who were promoted during that time might be demoted over an allegation that academic due process was not strictly adhered to in their elevations.

One of the affected staff who pleaded anonymity, said the new management, headed by Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof Bamitale Omole, had repeatedly been complaining that over-bloated workforce exits in the university and that prompt action must be taken to prune down the number of staff on the school payroll.

It would be recalled that the Academics Staff Union of Universities, EKSU chapter, had in September threatened to embark on strike owing to inability to pay their salaries and other benefits.

The ASUU chairman, Dr Kayode Arogundade, revealed that the monthly wage bill of the university had increased from N380 million to over N502 million, while the monthly subvention from government stood at N260 million, leaving the university to grapple hard to make up for the N262m shortfall internally.

Our source, who was employed as an academic staff said: “Yes it was true, the management will soon issue out sack letters to over 500 staff because of complaints that the university was overstaffed.

“We have been notified and anytime from now, the letters of disengagement will be distributed and this has been creating panic and tension in the university “, he said.

Vanguard gathered that some lecturers, who circumvented academic process to earn their professorial titles and other positions, will be demoted.

The school Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun, debunk the allegations, saying that the management has no plan to sack or demote any worker.

“There is no tension on campus over sack issue, I am on campus as I speak with you. The university is peaceful and I am not aware of any such plan”, he said.

