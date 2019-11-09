Pandemonium as alleged security agent kills one in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

There was pandemonium in Ndiya Ikot Ukab village, of Nsit Ubium local government area of Akwa Ibom on Thursday as alleged security agent shot dead one Mr. Godwin Thomas during a traditional marriage ceremony of a driver to the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

It was gathered that the alleged police officer shot Thomas, an entertainer at the ceremony while he (Thomas) went asking the groom for some money after the marriage ceremony.

An indigene of the community, who simply identified himself as Mr. Akpan told Vanguard that Thomas was rushed to an undisclosed hospital immediately where he eventually died.

READ ALSO: Gov Emmanuel to make AKSU centre of academic excellence

Akpan said, “Our people who saw what happened said the security agent was trying to hit Thomas with his gun but he ended shooting him. He was rushed to a hospital immediately but he did not survive.

“The governor and his entourage have already left the event venue when the incident happened. And people didn’t even see when the security officer disappeared from the place, that is why people could not get his name.

“I cannot say whether he is a police officer or not because I didn’t see him. In fact I was already on my way home when the incident happened. It was unfortunate and pathetic”

However reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Information, Mr. Charles Udoh in a statement on Friday said that the governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel has directed security agencies in the state to fish out whoever was behind the shooting. In the statement which was made available to newsmen on Friday entitled “Shooting of Godwin Thomas’ Udoh said, The attention of Akwa Ibom State Government has been drawn to an unfortunate incident at Ndiya Ikot Ukab, Nsit Ubium LGA where an innocent life was lost yesterday. “His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel is deeply saddened by the tragic event at the end of an otherwise joyous occasion. He has therefore, directed Security Agencies to fish-out and prosecute whoever was responsible for the unwarranted loss of an innocent life. “While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the Governor reiterates his administration’s commitment to the continued protection of lives and property within the boundaries of the state” Similarly, the Commissioner of police, Akwa Ibom state command, Mr. Zaki Ahmed ordered for discreet investigation into the killing in order to unravel the perpetrator whose identity was still unknown.

The CP in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP, Odiko MacDon reiterated his commitment to protection of lives and property in the state.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has received a report on the very unfortunate and unacceptable incident that happened on Thursday, November 7th, at Ndiya Ikot Ukab in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the State where one Mr. Godwin Thomas was shot dead by a yet to be identified alleged Police Officer.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred after a marriage ceremony which was well attended at the above location and that there were Police personnel from within the State and neigbouring States on escort duties.

“Our preliminary findings further showed that,

as at the time of the incident, the security personnel from Akwa Ibom government House had left the area.

“While the identity of the perpetrator of this dastardly act is for now unknown, the Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki Ahmed has ordered for a more discreet investigation to be quickly carried out to unravel the perpetrator of the said crime and prosecute same.

“The Commissioner of Police commiserates with the family of the deceased and wish to reiterate the Command’s readiness in protecting lives and property and combating crimes in all parts of the State”, the statement reads.