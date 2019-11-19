Pakistan’s former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif is expected to travel to London this week for the treatment of diseases after persuasions from the doctors in the country.

Mr Nawaz who was reported to have been facing multiple diseases and was admitted to the Service Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan on October 22.

The former PM is currently facing trials over some corruption allegations. He was transferred to the Lahore’s hospital by the country’s anti-graft from its custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.

Speaking to Dawn newspaper, a family member of the embattled PM said, “Nawaz Sharif has finally agreed to go to London after the doctors told him categorically that they had already exhausted all medical treatment [options] available in Pakistan and going abroad is the only option left,”.

The family member said that Nawaz Sharif might leave for London this week if his name was removed from the Exit Control List by the government.

“Though Mr Sharif was not ready to go abroad after the recommendations of the medical board of the Services Hospital and the medics of the Sharif Medical City and the ‘request’ of his family members, he has finally agreed,” the report quoted the member of the Nawaz Sharif family as saying.

The member of the Nawaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz would not go with her father as she had surrendered her passport to the Lahore High Court as surety against the bail granted to her in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case.

“At the moment Nawaz Sharif’s health matters more as he is fighting for his life. Maryam Nawaz may explore the option of going to London to look after her father later,” the member of the Nawaz Sharif told IndiaToday.

Speaking to reporters during her appearance at Lahore’s accountability court for the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case hearing, Maryam said Nawaz Sharif should go abroad for his treatment at the earliest.

“Nawaz Sharif’s health is very critical,” Maryam was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“Politics will go on but parents will not be around,” Maryam said, adding that she was worried about her father’s health.

Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom died of throat cancer in London last year.

