Pakistan’s court releases ex-premier Sharif’s daughter on bail

A Pakistan’s court on Monday ordered the release on bail of the daughter and political successor of ailing former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif from jail in which she had been detained on corruption charges.

“Maryam Nawaz’s bail plea was accepted by the Lahore High Court,” party spokesman Attaullah Tarar, told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore.

The court accepted her bail plea but barred her from leaving the country.

She applied for bail days after her ill father’s seven-year sentence for graft was suspended so that he could be moved from jail to hospital, where he is fighting for his life, according to his doctor.

Pakistan’s anti-graft body arrested Maryam in August over fresh allegations of corruption and money-laundering at a time when she was at the forefront of opposition politics.

Her party claimed she was arrested for leading huge public rallies to demand that the pro-military government of Prime Minister Imran Khan release her father.

Former premier Sharif was removed by the country’s Supreme Court in 2017 on corruption allegations emanating from the so-called Panama Papers, leaked a year earlier.

An anti-graft court later convicted both Sharif and Maryam and they were arrested in July 2018.

But a higher court suspended the conviction and ordered the release of both father and daughter.

Sharif was then convicted again in December on different charges, landing him back in jail.

