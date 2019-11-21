…to roll out 198 contracts

By Adeola Badru

ABOUT 87 local contractors on Thursday participated in the bid opening exercise for the 2018 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB intervention projects held at Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board’s premises.

The exercise, according to the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran was done in compliance with the provision of Oyo State Public Procurement Act 2010.

“We allowed due process in this bid opening, which states that people should be allowed to tender for any goods and/or services, and the tender should be open in the presence of the tenderers,” he said.

While he reiterated Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration’s commitment to transparency, openness and integrity at all times, the SUBEB boss in the state also revealed that the projects are being jointly financed by the Oyo State Government through the State Universal Basic Education Board and the Federal Government, through the Universal Basic Education Commission.

The Chairman revealed that 198 contracts are being rolled out, adding that the process involved transparency and due process.

He said the projects include the construction of five Model schools, six ECD Pilot centres, 32 blocks of 3-classroom buildings and 15 blocks of 4-classrooms.

Also, the contractors are bidding for the renovation of 59 blocks of classrooms, sinking and erection of 40 units of borehole tanks and tank stands.

Others are the procurement of 36 classroom furniture, sports equipment, 16 motorcycles and one Hilux.

Dr Adeniran also disclosed that the Board is in the process of accessing 2019 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB Intervention funds, saying the State Government has approved the release of its counterpart fund.

The Chairman, therefore, urged most eligible tenderer to deliver a thorough job and ensure speedy completion of the 2018 intervention projects.

He said, “Bidders are strongly advised to ensure speedy project execution, as this administration has zero-tolerance for time wastage, as far as project execution is concerned”.

The bid opening exercise was witnessed by representatives of Universal Basic Education Commission, Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Bureau of Public Procurement, Federal Ministry of Education.

Other bodies represented include Nigeria Institute of Engineers, Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers and CSACEFA.

