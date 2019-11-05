Oxlade-Chamberlain strikes, as Liverpool go top after Genk win

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in a second successive Champions League game as Liverpool beat Genk 2-1 in Group E, but they were made to work for their victory.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had scored twice in a 4-1 win against the Belgian side two weeks ago and followed it up with another superb goal to ultimately seal a vital three points for the Champions League holders.

But it was by far a walk in Stanley Park, with a thunderous Mbwana Samatta header leveling things up in the first half after an instinctive finish from Georginio Wijnaldum for Liverpool’s 14th-minute opener. Genk could well have left Anfield with a point too, but Liverpool had Alisson to thank for some wonderful late saves.

The result sees Liverpool go top of Group E with nine points, one ahead of Napoli, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Red Bull Salzburg, and is the perfect preparation ahead of their huge Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Genk remain rooted to the foot of the table with one point. The Reds next Champions League game will also be a big one, hosting second-place Napoli on Wednesday 27 November. Genk will be in Belgian Pro League action on Sunday as they host Gent before welcoming Red Bull Salzburg in their next Champions League outing, also on November 27. Source: Sky Sports

