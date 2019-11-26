Owerri city to host biggest Chawfest Festival in Nigeria

One of the fun cities and tourist centred states in Nigeria, Owerri is set to host the biggest Chawfest festival in the country ever on 14th of December 2019 at Freedom square.

The Chawfest festival is a yearly festival in Owerri organized by some youths that love to socialize and create a great, peaceful and conducive networking environment as well as have massive fun.

The event is centred around food, fashion, arts, lifestyle, games, entertainment etc.

It gives entrepreneurs and talented individuals the opportunity to showcase their business/work/talent/inventions and increase their customer base/sell out their brand to a large crowd.

Even white collar workers/students have the whole day to cool off, reunite with friends and enjoy the various games, shows and other entertainment activities happening at the arena.

This year’s Chawfest is termed THE REFILL sequel to last year’s edition and will be happening on the 14th of December 2019 at Freedom square.

It promises to be filled with mind-blowing fun as artistes like Skiibii, kabusa choir Lafin gas, Mc Tboy and a host of other celebrities would be performing.

