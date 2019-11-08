Ovuleria of ‘New Masquerade’ star speaks!

By Benjamin Njoku

…Says: ‘I want somebody to put my face on TV

Lizzy Evoeme popularly known as Ovuleria has requested to be interviewed by a television station to enable her to show her face and tell the world that she’s still alive and kicking.

Ovuleria, as she’s fondly following her role as the submissive wife of Chief Zebrudaya Okoroigwe Nwogbo alias 4.30 of the now rested sitcom, The New Masquerade that aired on the Nigerian Television Network,NTA, in the 80s and mid-90s made this request when WG, contacted her yesterday on the phone.

Recall that news went viral on social media on Wednesday, claiming that the thespian is dead. Her screen husband, Chief Zebrudaya Okoroigwe Nwogbo later came out to debunk the fake news.

However, when WG contacted ageing Ovuleria yesterday, the thespian declined to grant interview to any newspaper. Instead, she prefers to have an live interview on television, where her face can be shown on screen for the world to see her. “All I want now is somebody that can interview me live on television so that I can tell the world I am still alive.

I have refused to comment on the rumour since(Wednesday) yesterday, because many people have been calling on the telephone. I don’t want to grant interview to any newspaper because when you say one thing, they will report another thing,” Ovuleria said.

Vanguard