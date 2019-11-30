By Dennis Agbo

SAVE Oji River Initiative, SORI, a good governance pressure group in Enugu State, has lamented the transformation of the Oji general hospital into a leprosy centre.

The group blamed the situation to ineffective local government administration in Oji River local government that failed to provide any form of intervention even at the health centres.

They also lamented the collapse of every other form of infrastructure in the council area, such as roads, educational facilities and even electricity.

They wondered how a council area that generates power for the national grid has continued to remain in the dark while the power office runs on China-made generating sets.

Coordinator of SORI, Comrade Kingsley Okah while speaking, on Saturday, at the group’s prayer rally in Oji, urged people of the council area to vote out selfish politicians he alleged use their loot to build hospitals.

Okay said “We can’t find infrastructure in Oji River and we can’t keep quiet. All our roads are impassable, our health centres are no longer functional and our general hospital now serves as a leprosy centre.

“We are sending a signal that the era of reckoning is here. We are calling on those in authority to do the right thing. We are saying enough is enough. Don’t vote for the wrong people. The summary is that we have come to reclaim Oji River to the glory of God.”

Minister in charge of the prayer rally, Venerable Harrison Iheagba said the rally was organised to tell the people to home truth about their power to demand good governance.

He, however, prayed that if the SORI was instituted for another round of political deceit, that it will not succeed in Jesus name.

Iheagba blamed the electorates for clapping for politicians that give them peanuts instead of searching critically for leaders with a passion for development.

The rally was held with a peaceful protest march against bad governance around Oji township motor park.