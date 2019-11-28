Otuaro urges Patani leaders to unite, facilitate development

By Emma Amaize, Patani

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has advised political leaders of Patani Local Government Area in the state to sink their differences and collaborate to attract development to the area.

The deputy governor gave the charge at an interdenominational birthday/thanksgiving/reception of illustrious sons and daughters of Patani local government, led by His Royal Majesty, Shedrack Peremobowei Erebulu, Aduwo III, Pere of Kabowei Kingdom.

He specially commended the chair of the area, Hon Perekebena Omoun for his developmental strides and proactive approach in tackling insecurity in Patani.

Other distinguished celebrants were Dr. Pius Sinebe, Rt. Hon. Basil Ganagana, Hon Raymos Guanah, Hon Emmanuel Sinebe, Mr. Godspower Asiuwhu, Dr. Jude Sinebe, Chief (Mrs) Josephine Abeki, Hon Brave Enodeh, Hon. Austin Wari-Ebi Bebeteidoh and Mr Akpibere.

Otuaro said: “Patani is blessed with many political leaders many of whom are in the same age bracket. Whatever misgivings and misunderstandings may have arisen over last politicking season/elections should be completely left behind, using this platform, for Patani to be in the front row of development”.

“This thanksgiving service should be a springboard for building greater bridges of peace, understanding, and collaboration for development.

“Like the council chair, Hon Omoun said, we need to celebrate our leaders while we are alive. I want to say that we need to appreciate God’s blessings and his grace which has kept us alive so we can contribute to development of the local government and the state at large”.

“I thank the council chair for his developmental strides. I can see from the programme brochure the road projects and his partnership with security agents which has brought the reported security challenges in the local government area to the barest minimum. Please continue to do more. God bless,” he asserted.

