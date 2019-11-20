Otedola Bridge: LASEMA averts another explosion, recovers fallen tanker

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA) early Wednesday morning, averted yet another disaster when it recovered an oil tanker laden with 44,000 litres of Aviation fuel (Jet A1) which involved in a lone accident on the Otedola Bridge inward Berger, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In the operation, LASEMA team’s preliminary investigations revealed that the fully loaded oil tanker with registration number EKY 814 XX, lost it’s cargo as the content detached fully from the engine in the lone accident due to over speeding and reckless driving on the part of the tanker driver.

The recovery team explained that when the incident occurred, the tanker, due to the dead weight of it’s 44,000 litres cargo, pulled off from it’s truck head, fell on its side, and started spilling it’s content from the torn portions of the tanker which had a great impact on the ground.

However, no injuries, fatalities or deaths were recorded in the incident.

The very real danger of fuel ignition, explosion and fire, was fully averted due to the timely intervention, activities and collaborative efforts of LASEMA and the Lagos State Fire Service teams that doused the gushing flow of fuel from its oil spilling source, averting any probable ignition during it’s journey through the drains to the canal.

Though the spilt fuel had been doused and blanketed, the LASEMA response team, as well as that of the Fire Service, remained on the ground to mitigate against any probable hazard that could result from trans loading of remnant fuel or recovery of the truck head from the deep gorge where it had fallen.

Speaking on the fatal lone accident and collaboration with other first responders, the Director-General, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke–Osanyintolu, attributed the smooth operations to the short response time of his teams whom he said were very efficient and excellent in saving the situation in collaboration with other emergency responders at incident scene who were able to bring emergency situations under control with minimum stress.

