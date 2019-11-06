OSM, market women, others condemn attack on Oba of Lagos, Obaseki

The Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM), traders’ union, market women and other groups within Edo State have condemned in strong terms the attack on the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and other dignitaries at the country home of the former governor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the weekend.

In a statement by its Convener, Hon. Damian Lawani, OSM said the attack on the governor and his visitor, the Oba of Lagos was not only sacrilegious but a misrepresentation of the good people of Edo State.

The groups further called on all well-meaning Edo sons and daughters to condemn the abominable action, urging the security agencies to as a matter of urgency investigate the matter and ensure perpetrators of the uncivilised act face the wrath of the law.

According to OSM, “It is clear that the sponsors of the attack are bent on causing crisis in Edo State in pursuit of their desperate and unpopular interests. Edo people are very peaceful and we will not accept such gimmicks and uncivilised political culture as the peace and unity of Edo people surpasses any personal, selfish motive.

Leader of Market Women in Edo, Madam Blacky Ogiamen, said, “We are not only disappointed but irritated and disturbed by the actions of some youths who allow themselves to be used to achieve the plans of these ruthless politicians. We condemn this act in totality and urge parents to educate their children to stay off any activity that endangers the reputation of their families and the state.”

The groups resolved that there was no going back on the support for the Obaseki-led administration, flaying the antics of political jobbers, who are harassing the governor to share the state’s patrimony to service their parochial needs.

