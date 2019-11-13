Osinbajo to open National Advertising Conference

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo will declare open the maiden edition of the National Advertising Conference (NAC) scheduled to hold in Abuja in November 26 and 27, 2019 with the theme “Advertising in the post-digital age: The Profession, the Business and Nigeria Socio-economic Development.’’

Also expected at the programme are the Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha will be the special guest, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and the Keynote speaker will be Mr. Lolu Akinwunmi, Chairman , Prima Garnet Africa.

Speaking at the press conference in Lagos on the establishment of NAC, the Acting Registrar of Advertising Practitioners Council o Nigeria (APCON), Mrs. Ijedi Iyoha said NAC which is an initiative of the Council is a way to compel government, business leaders, policy makers and the general public to understand the impact and value of advertising.

The Acting Registrar said the conference will take a long-term view of the practice as well as the business of advertising in Nigeria in the light of the digital revolution that has transformed every aspect of life as well as the current challenge of transforming Nigeria’s economy and society.

Iyoha stated further that NAC will provide opportunity for advertising practitioners to take stock, review the prospects and challenges of the profession and chart a course for the further development of the advertising profession in Nigeria.

The conference has the support of other sectoral associations including Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Media Independent Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), Outdoor Advertising association of Nigeria (OAAN) and Newspaper proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

Others are Experiential Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) , International Advertising Association (IAA) and ACSPN