By Emma Amaize, Asaba

National Youth Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode, yesterday, said it was clearly unconstitutional for President Muhammadu Buhari to proceed on vacation without the Vice President taking over as acting President.

Oyibode told Vanguard, “This is unconstitutional, the law is very clear on the issue of vacation of Mr President, even if it is one week, the vice president takes over as acting President.”

The PANDEF official, who spoke amidst the alleged sacking of 35 aides of Vice President , Prof Yemi Osinbajo and non-transfer of power to him by holidaying President Buhari, said, “The APC -led government is too full of undue acts, the cabal are hell-bent at promoting illegality irrespective of what their said action will cause the county.”

“The same cabal are the ones promoting illegality in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, by setting up an interim management committee that is not recognized by the law establishing the agency.

“There is no vacuum in government, the cabal should realize that the office of Mr. President is the same with that of the Vice President, the vice president was a running mate to the president

“On the issue of the firing of some aides of the Vice president, President Buhari may not be aware of the sack of the aides of the vice president,” he asserted.

Vanguard News