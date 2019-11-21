Osinbajo, Olanipekun commend Sasegbon’s judicial dictionary

By Henry Ojelu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN have commended Deji Sasegbon’s judicial dictionary of Nigeria describing the publication as a classic compendium everyone must have.

Osinbajo, a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Olanipe-kun made the exhortation at the public presentation of the publication held at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The Vice President commended the utility value of the publication and described it as a must have for all desirous of improving the quality of legal practice and jurisprudence in Nigeria.

He extolled the sterling qualities of the brain behind the publication Deji Sasegbon (SAN) and described as “unparalleled” his contribution to the legal profession through his over 78 volumes of law publications.

In his remark, eminent lawyer and Chairman of the occasion Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) described the publication of Sasegbon’s Judicial Dictionary of Nigeria as epochal. Similar views were expressed by the coterie of Judges, lawyers and other judicial officers present at the event including Lawyer and Human Rights Activist Femi Falana (SAN) who described Sasegbon as a pacesetter and the publication as an invaluable resource.

The book reviewer Professor Konyin Ajayi (SAN) described ‘Sasegbon’s Judicial Dictionary of Nigeria, as the definitive encyclopedia of legal definitions of Nigerian law. To him, it is a complete statement of the entire body of Nigerian legal definitions as rendered in the language of the Courts, and based upon the authority of cases of Superior Courts. With its repertoire of over 150, 000 terms, he described the book as one of most authoritative, comprehensive law dictionary ever published in Nigeria.

Vanguard