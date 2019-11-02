Vanguard Logo

Osinbajo, Lawan, el-Rufai grace turbanning ceremony in Daura

VP Osinbajo with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan
Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday in Daura, Katsina state, attended the turbanning ceremony of Alhaji Musa Haro as Dan Madamin Daura by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar.

Dan Madamin is one of the highest traditional titles in the Daura Emirate Council.

The vice president graced the event alongside Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu.

The event also attracted the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai, members of the National Assembly, several Federal and state Government functionaries.

Haro was born in Daura on May 10, 1975 to Alhaji Haro Lamido and Hajia Rakiya Danbafale.

Rakiya, Haro’s mother, is of the same genetic line with President Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from Daura.

Holder of a Higher National Diploma in Business Administration, Haro is a director of many blue chips companies.

He is a director with Kaura Motors, Power Hill Construction, Jidde Integrated Service Limited and also the Chairman of Stretrede Nigeria Limited.

[NAN]

