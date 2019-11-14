Oshiomhole’s ward passes vote of confidence, suspends chairman

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in ward 10, Etsako West local government area of Edo state passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole just as it suspended the chairman of the ward, Stephen Oshawo.

The leadership of the ward which is also Oshiomhole’s ward in an emergency meeting had 23 of the 28 member committee suspending the ward chairman for allegedly not calling ward meetings and allegedly collecting money from the opposition party to work for them in the last general election.

Vanguard earlier reported the Edo APC has suspended Oshiomhole following vote of no confidence. The Edo state chapter of APC said it made such a drastic decision because of the APC’s national chairman role in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

The state chapter of APC decision aforementioned decision followed the vote of no confidence passed on Comrade Oshiomhole by the Chairmen of the APC in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Edo State.

According to a statement signed by Edo APC Chairman, Anselm Ojezua and Assistant State Secretary, Ikuenobe Anthony, “Consequent on the development, the State Executive Committee has adopted the vote of no confidence passed on him and the subsisting suspension order from the organs of the party in the state.”

It can also be recalled that Vanguard reported the Director-General of the APC’s Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman, said it was depressing to see Oshiomhole being reduced to a local champion by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Consequently, he said the way forward was for the APC national chairman to convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, or resign honourably.

