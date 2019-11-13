Oshiomhole, APC leaders storm Bayelsa for Lyon

THE National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and members of the National Working Committee, NWC, yesterday stormed Bayelsa to rally support for party’s governorship standard bearer, Chief David Lyon, boosting that a heavy defeat awaits the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Other APC top shots at the rally included Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; four state governors led by the Jigawa Governor and Chairman of the APC Governorship campaign council for Bayelsa, Mohammed Badaru Abubarkar; and Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking at the grand rally of the party held at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa, the APC leadership mocked the PDP-led administration saying it had failed the state.

Oshiomhole said the heavy defeat that awaits the PDP on Saturday is now causing panic within the Governor Seriake Dickson’s camp.

He said: “Dickson is panicking. Why won’t he panic when the Lion has arrived? Who will not panic when you cannot point at the schools you have built and the Lion is coming, won’t you panic? When you borrowed as much as he has borrowed to do things that people cannot see and now a Lion is coming to ask questions, why won’t you panic?

“So, I think Governor Dickson deserves our sympathy. But the best he can do is not to complicate his own problem by resorting to violence, it will not help him and he cannot survive it. Let me say here and now, we believe in one man one vote, one woman, one vote, one Dickson one vote, and of course one Lyon one vote. With the votes we already have Dickson belongs to history. He has mismanaged not only the governance of Bayelsa State, he has mismanaged the Bayelsa family as a people.

“Dickson will soon find out that democracy is an equalizer. When you think that you are bigger than anyone, on election day you will discover that the unemployed, the deprived, the abused, the deceived are all equal.’’

Earlier, the Minister of State for Petroleum and leader of APC in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, who spoke in a veiled reference to the judgement against Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, the the running mate to Lyon, accused the PDP of throwing all kinds of obstacles on the way of the opposition in the state.

However, he said that the APC was too strong to be weakened by such antics. “They have gone to every court in the land to try and discourage us. But the APC is stronger and more powerful than they think”

In his remarks, an elated Chief David Lyon expressed gratitude to Bayelsans for their support promising better days ahead, if elected.

“Bayelsans let me assure you today that David Lyon and Senator Degi Eremienyon pair will not disappoint you, I will never disappoint you, we will never, APC will never disappoint Bayelsa, I am saying this in the presence of my leaders. This election is not about Bayelsa, its about Ijaw nation because the present PDP government is not respecting the leaders of Ijaw nation. APC government will unite Ijaw people.”

Earlier Governors Badaru of Jigawa and his Osun State counterpart Gboyega Oyetola had in their separate remarks, urged the people of the state to come out in their numbers to vote for the APC on Saturday and join the league of progressive state in the country so as to enjoy the social investments programmes and other programmes of the federal government.

Vanguard