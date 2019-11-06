OSGF denies knowledge of sack of Osinbajo’s aides

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF has denied knowledge of the purported sack of 35 aides in the Office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Director, Press in the OSGF, Mr Willie Bassey stated this in a telephone chat with Vanguard.

“I am not aware. People have been calling me to ask. Nobody has informed me of any such development”, he said.

Weeks ago, some of the vice president’s aides were said to have been redeployed to some federal ministries, but a “presidential aide” was reported to have “sacked” the 35 officials yesterday.