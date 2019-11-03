Ortom urges police to fish out Radio Nigeria staff killers

Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged the state Police Command and other security agencies to fish out the killers of Mr Patrick Kumbul, the Head of ICT Unit of Radio Nigeria Harvest FM, Makurdi and his neighbour and ensure they are brought to Justice.

Kumbul and his neighbour were reportedly gunned down Saturday night, close to their residences on Daniel Amokachi Lane in the High-Level area of Makurdi town by a six-man gang who came on motorbikes.

Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness that after shooting Kumbul, the assailants were confronted by the angry neighbour who demanded an explanation from his killers and was shot by the gunmen who immediately fled the scene on their bikes.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor described as unacceptable the murder of Kumbul by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Governor Ortom urged residents of the state capital and neighbouring towns to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of the killers.

The statement read: “The Governor sympathizes with the entire Kumbul family, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and Harvest FM staff in particular over the painful loss.

“As we pray God to grant the deceased eternal rest, all must be done by security agencies to ensure that the masterminds of the dastardly act were brought to justice.”

Vanguard gathered from the state police command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, that investigation into the matter had commenced.

“Their corpses have been deposited at the mortuary in Makurdi and investigation into the murder has also commenced,” Anene said.

Vanguard