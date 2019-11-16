Ortom releases N100million counterpart fund for SHIS, flags off immunization campaign

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue state government has released the sum of N100million as counterpart fund for the take-off of the State Health Insurance Scheme, SHIS.

Governor Samuel Ortom who made this known during the flag-off of the 2019 National Integrated Measles and Meningitis Immunization Campaign in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area of the state said machinery had already been put in place for the rollout of the SHIS in the state.

The Governor said his administration had also paid N30million counterpart funds in support of the immunization campaign and urged all stakeholders to collaborate and ensure that every child was immunised and protected against childhood killer diseases.

While lamenting the devastating effect of Measles and Meningitis on children, the Governor regretted that noticeable flaws in the health systems hampered effective coverage in previous exercises assuring that this year’s exercise would be different.

“Our government takes the health of our citizens very seriously and we are always willing to key into all national programmes that would bring succor to the people of the state and enhance the health and productivity of our people,” Ortom said.

The Governor also charged council chairmen to give adequate support to the campaign stressing that he had directed the renovation of the Primary HealthCare Board Headquarters and other health facilities to ensure optimal healthcare services to people of the state.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Elaigyu and the Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Bem Ageda assured that plans were in place to ensure extensive coverage in this year’s exercise.

