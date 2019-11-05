Ortom pardons 500 prison inmates

Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday granted clemency to over 500 prison inmates including convicts who have been on death row in the last four years.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Micheal Gusa, disclosed this shortly after the inauguration of the state’s Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy by Governor Ortom.

Gusa, who is also the chairman of the Council, said the feat was achieved mainly because the council enjoyed the cooperation and support of the governor.

While inaugurating the council, Ortom charged the members not to succumb to any act that could mar their reputation.

He said as men and women of proven integrity they should work hard to decongest the prisons without fear or favour.

He said:”I urge you to swiftly move into action and identify and recommend those that need to be granted pardon and integrated them back to the society.

“I recall that the last time I visited the Makurdi prison, I wept. I saw young and old inmates, some young enough to be my children while some of the old ones were old enough to be my fathers and mothers kept in congested apartments.

“I know some of the inmates are suffering for offences they did not commit, even those that are suffering for their sins majority of them have repented becoming better citizens and need pardon. So diligently discharge your responsibility to identify those that should be pardoned for necessary action.”

Vanguard