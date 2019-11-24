Ortom orders investigation into mysterious death of family of 3

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has ordered full scale investigation into last Thursday’s mysterious death of a family of three in the North Bank area of Makurdi town.

Mr Gregory Indyor, his wife and five year old son were Thursday night found dead in their residence without any trace of cause of their death.

Irked by the bizarre incident, Governor Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase, directed the state police command to carry out thorough investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of the family members.

According to Akase, “Governor Ortom described as unfortunate and shocking, the incident which took place at the residence of the deceased in Kaltungu area of North Bank.

“He has urged the police to unravel the actual cause of the deaths, and if proven that Mr Indyor, his wife and child were killed, the suspects should be apprehended.

“The Governor sympathized with the bereaved family and prays for the repose of the three souls, while asking that adequate protection should be accorded the two-year-old child of the family who is still alive.”

