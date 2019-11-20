OPPO’s new Reno2 series to empower users’ creative possibilities

By Juliet Umeh

Smartphone manufacturer, OPPO, has launched new Reno2 Series to empower users with creativity abilities. According to OPPO, the new Reno2 series including Reno2 and Reno2 F models are the latest of OPPO’s Reno series.

It said the new series will change the boundaries of users’ creativity because it is packed with photography-enhancing features.

Public Relations Manager of OPPO Nigeria, Joseph Adeola, said: “The latest iteration presents our users with even more creative possibilities, empowering them to discover new perspectives.

“Its advanced camera technology performs superbly in a range of environments and scenarios, from busy cities to natural landscapes to broad daylight to dark nightlife,” Adeola said.

The phones’ highlights are the quad-camera setup which includes 5x Hybrid Zoom, allowing users to get far closer to a subject, ultra-clear night shots even under near darkness condition on Ultra Dark Mode and super-stable video shooting on the go due to Ultra Steady Video. With a 48MP primary lens equipped with Optical Image Stabilization, F1.7 aperture, and a 1/2-inch sensor along with Quad Bayer technology, Reno2 can achieve better performance in low light.

The Reno2 Series’ Ultra Dark Mode covers an entire range of different night scenes via a powerful NPU, and OPPO fine-tuned algorithms. Even if light levels measure below 1 lux, it elevates your photos beyond naked eye through hardware network-optimized AI noise reduction.

The Reno2 is also equipped with a 6.5″ dynamic AMOLED screen, 2400×1080 resolution, and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 percent, made from durable 6th Generation Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Reno2 Z and Reno2 F feature a slightly smaller 6.5” AMOLED screen, with 2340×1080 resolutions, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.1 percent, made from toughened 5th Generation Corning Gorilla Glass.

Other highlights include Cutting-edge hardware and software that delivers superb performance

ColorOS 6.1, running on the latest version of Android Pie 9.0, featuring a smoother and more enjoyable user experience, powers the Reno2 Series.

It provides a brand-new visual experience, including wallpaper designs that better match the phone’s exterior design. Light, elegant, and border-less gradient colours are used to replace the previously used large-area color blocks, and new gestures to manage navigation make the phone more comfortable to operate with a single hand.

The OPPO Reno2 series features fast and safe VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology. This uses a new VFC algorithm, significantly shortening the final 10 percent of charging time by doubling the trickle charging speed.

Vanguard