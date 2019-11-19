Open defecation: Construct Public Toilets in the 36 States, Senate to FG

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate, on Tuesday, asked the Federal Government to through its relevant agencies increase the construction of public toilets around the 36 states especially in those states where open defecation has become more prevalent.

The Senate has called on the thirty- six States and 774 Local Governments to also construct more public toilets to battle the growing open defecation across the country.



The Senate has also urged the Ministry of Environment, Water resources Health and other related agencies to increase awareness and sensitization on the dangers of open defecation as a way of nipping it in the bud.

According to the Upper Chamber, it is not enough to complain or acknowledge the growing case of open defecation, but hands must be on deck to do more in order to solve the problem.

Resolutions of the Senate, yesterday were a sequel to a motion by Chairman, Local and Foreign Debt, Senator Clifford Ordia, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo Central on the activities to mark this year’s World Toilet Day.

Speaking on the motion, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said: “The government needs to provide the facilities if Nigerians must stop open defecation. The government needs to provide toilets in public places.”

Earlier in his presentation, Senator Ordia said that the “Senate:Notes that November 19 which is “World Toilet Day” (WTD) is an annual global event organized by UN-Water an interagency mechanism that coordinates the efforts of United Nations entities and international organizations working on water and sanitation issues, to raise awareness of the crucial role that sanitation plays in reducing disease and creating healthier communities. WTD is aimed at inspiring action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and help achieve Sustainable Development Goal no.6 (SDG 6), which promises sanitation for all by 2030.