OPEC fully supports Paris climate pact — Secretary-General Barkindo

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that the oil producer group fully supports the Paris Agreement on climate change, a day after the Trump administration said it had filed paperwork to withdraw the U. S. from the pact.

“OPEC is fully engaged with the Paris Agreement,” Barkindo said at the launch of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) World Oil Outlook.

The U.S. move is part of a broader strategy by President Donald Trump to reduce red tape on American industry but comes at a time scientists and many world governments urge rapid action to avoid the worst impacts of global warming.

